Senior N Korean defector says his 2 sons were reason to flee
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The highest-level North Korean diplomat ever to defect to South Korea says he decided to flee because he didn't want to see his children living "miserable" lives.
Thae Yong Ho, a former minister at the North's embassy in London, said Wednesday his two sons were one of the main reasons why he came to South Korea last year.
Thae says his sons had complained about being made fun by their classmates in London because of the nature of their homeland.
Thae says he subsequently told them about the truth about the North. He concluded his sons would have "miserable" lives when they returned home later because they came to know the truth of the North.
He says his disappointment with leader Kim Jong Un was another reason to defect.
