The Latest: EU Brexit talks to take notice of non-EU nations

LONDON — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator says the interests of the EU and Norway "for a large part are corresponding."

Michel Barnier has told Norwegian news agency NTB that during the negotiations with London "we will take pay attention to third countries that are closely associated with the EU, like Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein."

Barnier was on a one-day visit to non-EU member Norway. The Scandinavian country is part of the European Economic Area that belongs to the EU's huge, tariff-free single market in goods and services, pays into EU coffers and accepts free movement from member states.

On Tuesday, Britain's Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Theresa May must seek parliamentary approval before get parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit.

___

12:05 p.m.

London police have arrested a second person for allegedly making threats to Gina Miller, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court challenge related to Britain's planned departure from the European Union.

The 51-year-old Miller, an entrepreneur, became the face of the lawsuit which demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May's government get parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man in central London Wednesday on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications.