The Latest: Missing woman found alive

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the search for a woman who went missing over the weekend (all times local):

Los Angeles police say a woman who went missing over the weekend, leaving behind her abandoned car, has been found alive.

However, police aren't releasing any other details Wednesday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Laura Lynne Stacy had last been seen Sunday in the Hollywood Hills area.

Her phone was found later that day about 30 miles away, in a puddle of water at Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita.

Late Tuesday, a tow truck driver found a car in the high desert Lancaster area matching the description of Stacy's 2005 Acura.

On Wednesday, Stacy's parents, police and volunteers searched the area where the car was found.

However, police aren't saying where the woman was located.

