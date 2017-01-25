Trump administration scrubs LGBT issues and Spanish from White House website

Like his predecessor, the administration of America's now president Donald Trump has updated WhiteHouse.gov to better reflect Washington’s new priorities.

Needless to say, they are starkly different from the Obama administration.

Back when then U.S. president Barack Obama was sworn in, the White House website was immediately updated to focus on the new president’s priorities.

For example, that presidency’s first posts were a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a recap of Obama’s Whistle Stop tour that retraced Abraham Lincoln’s voyage by rail to Washington, D.C.

In total, the website highlighted 24 policy areas – from ethics to family to the more nebulous “additional issues” the Obama Administration said it wanted to focus on during its first term.

The list of priorities has been whittled down by the Trump administration to just six categories. Some are broader than others, but all of them are familiar to anybody who followed Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail.

However, if a user tries to get around the landing page by navigating straight to an Obama-era page -- /lgbt, for example, they quickly hit a wall.

The blank page is a far cry from the promises made by President Obama's White House.



Speaking of walls, Trump’s aggressive stance on immigration appears to be reflected in the removal of a Spanish translation for the American public’s simplest portal to access the executive office.

When asked about the future of WhiteHouse.gov at Monday’s briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer suggested there was “a lot of work” to do on the website.

“It’s just going to take a little bit more time, but we’re working piece by piece,” Spicer said.

Two days later, the White House website is still English-only.