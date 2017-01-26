96-year-old Philly woman critical after 2 pit bulls attack
Philadelphia police say two pit bulls have mauled and critically injured a 96-year-old woman.
It happened about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the city's Germantown section. The woman's name wasn't immediately released.
Police say they've taken the dogs responsible into custody, but haven't said who owns them or whether that person could face charges in the attack.
The woman was sweeping the alley behind her house when the
Police say she was in extremely critical condition when taken to Einstein Medical Center.