Autopsy: California officer shot man 4 times; cocaine found

SAN DIEGO — An autopsy has found that a mentally distressed man killed by police in a San Diego suburb suffered four gunshot wounds to the neck, chest, arm and shoulder and was shocked by a stun gun.

The report released Thursday says Alfred Olango died in the emergency room of the gunshot wounds. A drug test found cocaine in his system.

The September shooting led to days of protests. His family said Olango, a native of Uganda, had a breakdown after the death of a close friend. They have filed an excessive-force lawsuit.

Prosecutors have ruled that the shooting by an El Cajon officer was justified. Authorities say Olango pointed an e-cigarette device at the officer that could have been mistaken for a gun.