Brazil businessman Eike Batista ensnared in corruption probe

RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian businessman famous for amassing and then losing a multi-billion-dollar fortune is the latest person to get caught up in a wide-ranging corruption probe roiling Latin America's largest nation.

Federal police on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Eike Batista for allegedly paying bribes to former Rio state Gov. Sergio Cabral to gain advantage in government contracts. Cabral is facing several corruption charges and was jailed last year.

Globo Television showed images of police going to Batista's home in Rio de Janeiro. However, he was not found. His lawyer said he was travelling and would turn himself in to police.