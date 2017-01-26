Children hit by glass during shooting near day care
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say two children were hurt by shattered glass when a teen was shot and wounded in front of a South Florida day care.
The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/0c8EYv ) reports that the shooting happened Thursday outside FantastiKids Academy in Riviera Beach.
Police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown says a teenager riding a bicycle near the day care was struck by several bullets from a drive-by shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital and expected to survive. The children hit by glass were also hospitalized.
Police Chief Clarence Williams says the teen also was shot last month and is refusing to
