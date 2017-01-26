Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes

BEIJING — In China, Twitter is blocked but fake tweets by @realdonaldtrump look set to become the latest internet sensation.

Online users are flocking to a new Chinese website that lets them generate images of fake tweets that look just like those sent by President Donald Trump's distinctive personal Twitter account — replete with his avatar and a real-time timestamp.

Jike, the Shanghai-based startup running the website , says that in just four days, users have created more than a million fake @realdonaldtrump tweets in Chinese and English.