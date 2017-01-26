Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIJING — In China, Twitter is blocked but fake tweets by @realdonaldtrump look set to become the latest internet sensation.
Online users are flocking to a new Chinese
Jike, the Shanghai-based startup running the
The "tweets," which often mimic Trump's tone and affinity for exclamation marks, are being shared on Chinese social networking sites to crack jokes, tout online goods and send Lunar New Year greetings.