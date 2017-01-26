Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight

The Doomsday Clock has moved 30 seconds closer to midnight, meaning the world is just two and a half minutes from the point of existential catastrophe.

In a statement released Thursday, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said although the decision to adjust the symbolic clock is often based on examining long-term threats to humanity, this year, the actions and statements of one person — Donald Trump — and the rise in 'strident nationalism' became a major driving factor in the board’s decisions.

The board statement said although Trump has only been president for a matter of days, his actions and statements on nuclear weapons and dismissal of scientific claims about the global threat of climate change in the past year were enough for them to move the clock forward by half a minute. It's a jump the board has never made in its 70 year history.

As well, they expressed concern over Trump's “ill-considered” comments about expanding the U.S. nuclear arsenal, lack of openness to expert advice related to international security, and questionable cabinet nominations.

“This year’s Clock deliberations felt more urgent than usual”, writes Bulletin director and publisher Rachel Bronson.

“In addition to the existential threats posed by nuclear weapons and climate change, new global realities emerged, as trusted sources of information came under attack, fake news was on the rise and words were used in cavalier and often reckless ways.”

This is the closest to midnight the clock has been since the Cold War in the 1950s, when the U.S. and Soviet Union were testing hydrogen bombs. The clock, which originally hung on a wall at the University of Chicago, was first used to measure the threat of nuclear war, but has since included climate change and technologies that would pose a threat to humanity.

