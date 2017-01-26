Emirati man held on spying charges in Libya found dead
BENGHAZI, Libya — A Libyan spokesman says an Emirati national detained since 2015 on spying charges has been found dead after militiamen stormed the detention
Sadik al-Sour of the public prosecution office told The Associated Press on Thursday that Yousuf Mubarak Welayti was seized by militiamen who raided the Hadaba prison in Tripoli.
Al-Sour says the militiamen took the Emirati man and later killed him, amid a shootout with prison guards who pursued them. He says a militiaman also died in the exchange of gunfire.
Al-Sour says Welayti was due to appear in court end of the month.
Welayti was arrested in 2015 in Tripoli on suspicions of spying. Dubai police said he worked as a police officer but was fired five years ago.