FBI director Comey to address South By Southwest festival

AUSTIN, Texas — South By Southwest says FBI director James Comey will address the portion of its festival focusing on interactive technology.

Comey will be a featured speaker in Austin on March 13. He is under a U.S. Justice Department inspector general's investigation for an FBI probe into emails linked to Hillary Clinton's private email server.

In July, Comey announced that the FBI wasn't recommending criminal charges for Clinton. But, just 11 days before the election, he divulged that the FBI discovered new emails that could be relevant to that investigation.

Comey later said the FBI wasn't changing its July recommendation, but Clinton supporters blamed the incident for costing their candidate votes.