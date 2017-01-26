Gaza comedian who criticized Hamas released from jail

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Gaza's Hamas rulers have released a comedian who was arrested two weeks ago for posting a Facebook video lamenting hardships under their rule.

Adel al-Mashwakhi says he was released on bail on Wednesday on condition that he does not make any more "politically flavoured " works or discuss the conditions in which he was held.

He says that despite the restrictions, he will not stop presenting his art.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11, hours after posting a video blaming Hamas for the lack of basic necessities such as electricity, jobs or freedom to travel.