Gun-toting lawmakers won't be forced to take safety classes

CONCORD, N.H. — A proposal to require firearm safety training for New Hampshire lawmakers wishing carry guns on the House floor has been defeated.

Democratic Minority Leader Steve Shurtleff proposed the rule Thursday after a representative dropped her loaded gun during a committee hearing earlier this month.

House rules say lawmakers with the proper license can carry hidden guns in the House chamber. The new rule would have required them to take a Speaker-approved gun safety course before being allowed to carry concealed.

Republicans quickly moved to table the proposal, effectively cutting off debate. The vote largely fell along party lines.