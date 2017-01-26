Hungary leader Orban says it's time to take Trump seriously

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's prime minister says there is an opportunity for the European Union to adopt reforms that will "make Europe great again."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a conference in Brussels on Thursday that the EU should abandon its federalist aims because only strong member states can guarantee the bloc's success.

Orban says the continent has gone from a global to a local player and has struggled even with that diminished role.

The Hungarian leader, an early Donald Trump supporter, also says it's "high time" to take the U.S. president seriously.