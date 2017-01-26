Indonesia graft busters arrest one of country's top judges

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's anti-graft commission has arrested one of the country's most senior judges on suspicion of taking a bribe in a constitutional Court case.

A deputy chairwoman of the independent Corruption Eradication Commission, Basaria Panjaitan, announced Thursday that constitutional Court Judge Patrialis Akbar was caught "red-handed" along with 10 other suspects in an anti-graft sting.

She said Akbar was suspected of receiving $161,000 from a meat importer in connection with the court's judicial review of a revision to a law on animal husbandry.

The deeply conservative former law and human rights minister is the second judge of the constitutional Court to be arrested in a corruption case.