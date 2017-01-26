Indonesia graft busters arrest one of country's top judges
A
A
Share via Email
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's anti-graft commission has arrested one of the country's most senior judges on suspicion of taking a bribe in a
A deputy chairwoman of the independent Corruption Eradication Commission, Basaria Panjaitan, announced Thursday that
She said Akbar was suspected of receiving $161,000 from a meat importer in connection with the court's judicial review of a revision to a law on animal husbandry.
The deeply conservative former law and human rights minister is the second judge of the
Akil Mochtar, chairman of the court's nine-member judge panel, was arrested in October 2013 and later sentenced to life imprisonment.