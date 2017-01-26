News / World

Protesters charged after flying 'RESIST' banner from crane

A banner unfurled by Greenpeace demonstrators that reads

A banner unfurled by Greenpeace demonstrators that reads "Resist" is seen at the construction site of the former Washington Post building, near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, after police say protesters climbed a crane at the site refusing to allow workers to work in the area. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Reports say seven Greenpeace protesters are facing misdemeanour charges after climbing a 270-foot tall construction crane just blocks from the White House at midweek and unfurling a huge banner with the word "RESIST."

Wednesday's climb came a day after the Trump administration moved to delay implementation of several environmental rules.

Court authorities said Thursday that each of the seven is charged with misdemeanour offences : unlawful entry, destruction of property, and unlawful demonstrating. Those charged were identified as being from California and Maryland, according to the reports.

The banner appearing to encourage opposition to President Donald Trump's environmental agenda was visible from the White House grounds for several hours Wednesday.

Local reports say those who made the climb beginning early Wednesday were taken into custody hours later, after descending.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular