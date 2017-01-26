Protesters charged after flying 'RESIST' banner from crane

WASHINGTON — Reports say seven Greenpeace protesters are facing misdemeanour charges after climbing a 270-foot tall construction crane just blocks from the White House at midweek and unfurling a huge banner with the word "RESIST."

Wednesday's climb came a day after the Trump administration moved to delay implementation of several environmental rules.

Court authorities said Thursday that each of the seven is charged with misdemeanour offences : unlawful entry, destruction of property, and unlawful demonstrating. Those charged were identified as being from California and Maryland, according to the reports.

The banner appearing to encourage opposition to President Donald Trump's environmental agenda was visible from the White House grounds for several hours Wednesday.