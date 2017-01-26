Protesters, police clash near Bahrain home of Shiite cleric

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Security forces wearing black ski masks have clashed with protesters near the Bahrain home of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Activists said police fire birdshot and live ammunition in Diraz, home to Sheikh Isa Qassim, early Thursday. The cleric lost his citizenship in June over the Sunni-ruled government's allegations that he fueled extremism and laundered money.

The activists said several people were wounded. Police did not immediately comment.

A wide-scale crackdown on dissent is underway in Bahrain, a Shiite-majority island that hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.