Puerto Rico's new gov signs controversial labour reform law

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's new governor has signed a labour reform bill that targets the private sector and aims to stimulate the island's economy amid concerns that it infringes on workers' rights.

The law approved on Thursday will reduce a mandatory Christmas bonus, reduce overtime pay from double time to time and a half and implement a nine-month probation period for most workers. It also strikes down a previous law that authorized extra pay for those working on Sundays.

The changes are among those sought by a federal control board that said regulations tied to employee retention, severance pay and flexible scheduling should reflect U.S. standards.