Residents flee as Chile's worst wildfires destroy town

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean officials say that the town of Santa Olga has been consumed in the flames of the country's worst wildfires, but its 6,000 residents escaped unharmed.

The flames engulfed the post office, a kindergarten, and hundreds of homes Thursday in the town 220 miles (360 kilometres ) south of the Chilean capital.

The fast-spreading blazes of recent weeks have destroyed about 385,000 acres (160,000 hectares) of forest and killed seven people. They include a firefighter and two police officers who died Wednesday.

The fires have been fanned by strong winds, hot temperatures and a prolonged drought.