Romania: Ex-chief prosecutor gets prison in bribery case
A
A
Share via Email
BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian court has sentenced an ex-prosecutor and a former senior tax official to prison for allegedly accepting bribes from a businessman who wanted a court case resolved in his
The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Thursday gave Alina Bica, the former chief prosecutor for the agency that investigates organized crime and terrorism, a 3
The former head of the tax authority, Serban Pop, received five years for influence trafficking.
Businessman Horia Simu received a 4-year term for buying influence.
Prosecutors say Pop, acting on Simu's behalf, gave Bica a bribe in November 2014.
In return, Bica replaced a prosecutor who was investigating Simu in a property restitution case and put pressure on another to drop the case.