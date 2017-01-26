Romania: Ex-chief prosecutor gets prison in bribery case

BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian court has sentenced an ex-prosecutor and a former senior tax official to prison for allegedly accepting bribes from a businessman who wanted a court case resolved in his favour .

The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Thursday gave Alina Bica, the former chief prosecutor for the agency that investigates organized crime and terrorism, a 3 1/2 -year sentence for aiding a wrongdoer.

The former head of the tax authority, Serban Pop, received five years for influence trafficking.

Businessman Horia Simu received a 4-year term for buying influence.

Prosecutors say Pop, acting on Simu's behalf, gave Bica a bribe in November 2014.