Romanian president: Government short-changing defence budget
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's president is criticizing the government for devoting too little money to
President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday in a letter to Premier Sorin Grindeanu that the government should respect a cross-party commitment to spend 2
Iohannis says a draft budget due Friday shows the government plans to allocate 1.5
Romania's president is in charge of national security. Iohannis says reducing security spending would be "a grave error."
There was no immediate reaction from the government.
NATO has asked member countries to spend 2
Iohannis is a critic of the