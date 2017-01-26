School bus driver dies in vehicle, body found 3 days later

ULSTER, N.Y. — Authorities say a 49-year-old school bus driver in upstate New York died inside his vehicle, but his body wasn't found until three days later.

The Daily Freeman of Kingston reports the Ulster County Sheriff's Office (http://bit.ly/2jSdWvB ) says the man apparently was checking the inside of the small bus after driving his route on Friday afternoon in the town of Ulster, 80 miles north of New York City.

Police say he sat down on one of the seats and died.

Deputies say the body wasn't found until Monday, when an aide arrived at the bus parking area and boarded her assigned vehicle.

Police say the man died of natural causes. His name hasn't been released.