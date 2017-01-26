Secretary of French far-right party holds meetings in Israel

JERUSALEM — The secretary general of France's far-right political party travelled to Israel and met with military, government and political officials, though Israel shuns ties to the party.

Israel has no official ties to the National Front because of its far-right ideology and history of anti-Semitism. The party's leader Marine Le Pen is a leading French presidential candidate.

Emmanuel Nahshon of Israel's Foreign Ministry says Nicolas Bay was on a private visit and would not meet officials.

But Bay tweeted photos of his meetings with two officials and also David Shayan, head of Israel's ruling party's youth organization.

Shayan said the meeting was "by coincidence." He wouldn't say what was discussed.

Johann Habib, spokesman of the Israeli Francophone Federation, called Bay's visit to Israel a "provocation."