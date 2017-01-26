Suicide bomber wounds 4 in Afghanistan

KABUL — An Afghan official says a suicide bomber wounded four people in the eastern city of Ghazni when his explosive device exploded prematurely.

Deputy police chief Asadullah Shujaye said the attacker could have caused much greater harm if he had reached a crowded market nearby. The bomb that went off Thursday was concealed in a motorized rickshaw.

Shujaye said the bomber was likely from the Taliban, but the insurgents have not taken responsibility.