Dutch comedy show skewers Donald Trump in fake tourism video
The Last Week Tonight-style Sunday with Lubach has hit the ground running for mocking the new regime in Washington.
Satirical news shows like Last Week Tonight and The Daily Show have spread across the world, and a lot of them are licking their chops about the Trump Administration.
So congratulations to the Dutch weekly Zondag met Lubach (Sunday with Lubach) for scoring the first global hit with their shot at the White House in the form of a fake tourism video.
After poking fun at the president’s proclivities and rather distinct speech, the bit takes a sharp inward turn to comment on the issues the Netherlands faces at home, such as the “scandalous tradition of Black Pete”
However, it’s not all teasing and jabs and the video takes us to a much more conciliatory conclusion.
“We’ve got a great, great, great dependency on the United States. It’s huge,” the faux Trump narrator says. “If you screw NATO, you’re going to make our problems great again. They’re going to be huge, they’re going to be enormous. It’s true. Please don’t.”
Of course, it’s impossible to know if President Trump is among the nearly 10 million people who have watched the video. But if he is, it’s likely his famously thin skin couldn’t withstand the opening series of sick burns long enough to reach the diplomatic denouement.