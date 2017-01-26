Tanzania: 13 people trapped as mine collapses in remote area
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — A police official says a search team is trying to rescue more than a dozen people who are trapped underground after a Chinese-owned gold mine collapsed in a remote part of Tanzania.
Police commander Mponjoli Mwabulambo says a massive mound of earth collapsed Thursday in Nyarugusu village in the country's northeast, burying at least 13 workers, including a Chinese national.
He says it is possible there are more people trapped.