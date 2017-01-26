Teenage extremist convicted of stabbing German officer
BERLIN — A 16-year-old girl has been convicted in Germany of stabbing and wounding a police officer at the behest of the Islamic State group.
The Celle state court said the girl, identified only as Safia S. under German privacy regulations, was sentenced to six years in prison, the dpa news agency reported Thursday.
The German-Moroccan dual citizen
She stabbed the police officer with a kitchen knife in Hannover's main train station last February.
S., 15 at the time, was arrested at the scene of the crime.