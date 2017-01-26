The Latest: Ryan says Congress will pay billions for wall

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the meeting of congressional Republicans (all times EST):

10:10 a.m.

GOP leaders in the House and Senate say torturing suspected terrorists is illegal. And that stand distances them from President Donald Trump's endorsement of the effectiveness of harsh interrogation techniques.

The U.S. has a legal ban on torture.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky tells reporters that virtually all GOP senators "are comfortable with the state of the law on that issue."

And House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin says: "Torture's not legal. And we agree with it not being legal."

Trump told ABC News that he believes torture "absolutely" works.

A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press directs a review of interrogation methods and seeks changes that won't breach the torture ban.

The Republican leaders are in Philadelphia for strategy meetings.

___

9:55 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump's border wall will cost $12 billion to $15 billion — and Ryan says Congress will pay for it by this fall.

The Wisconsin Republican made his comments to reporters in Philadelphia, where GOP lawmakers are holding their annual strategy retreat.

Ryan was pressed on whether the wall's price tag would be added to the deficit — or whether Congress would find some ways to offset the cost. But he wouldn't commit.

The point, Ryan says, is that Congress will pay for "the construction of a physical barrier on the border."