The Latest: Swedish TV workers face migrant smuggling trial

BRUSSELS — The Latest on the Europe migrant influx (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Three employees with Swedish broadcaster SVT face charges of having smuggled a 15-year-old Syrian boy to the Scandinavian country during the 2015 migrant influx that swept across Europe.

Reporter Fredrik Onnevall was making a documentary on the migrants when he met the unaccompanied minor in Greece who wanted to go to Sweden. One of Europe's top destinations, Sweden received a record 163,000 asylum applications in 2015.

Onnevall, his cameraman and interpreter appeared before Malmo's District Court, saying they were documenting the teenager's trip by car, ferry and train. Onnevall admitted paying for a car rental knowing the boy had false papers. In Sweden, the boy was granted permanent asylum.

It wasn't immediately clear when a verdict was expected.

___

11:25 a.m.

The European Union's top migration official is urging EU countries to agree on a way to fairly distribute the load of migrant arrivals, as the bloc's plan to share refugees languishes.

Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Thursday that member states must finally define the notion of "solidarity," as Greece and Italy struggle to deal with tens of thousands of migrants.

He said "it's the moment for all of us to interpret in the same way this term. It's absolutely necessary."

EU nations agreed in September 2015 to share 160,000 refugees in Greece and Italy over two years. But only around 11,000 refugees have been shifted, seven months before the plan expires.