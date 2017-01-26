The Latest: Trump expected to turn attention back to economy

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to turn back to the economy Thursday, signing a notice to Congress that he plans to start bilateral trade negotiations with most of the countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact. That's according to a White House official. On Monday, Trump moved to pull the U.S. out of the 12-nation Pacific Rim agreement, which he said would be damaging for American workers. Instead, he said he wanted to negotiate with countries individually.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to confirm the executive action ahead of Trump's announcement.

—Julie Pace

6:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump is making his first flight on Air Force One Thursday.

Trump is travelling to Philadelphia to address Republican lawmakers gathered for a party retreat. Vice-President Mike Pence will also attend the GOP event.