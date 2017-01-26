Young Aussie surfer photo bombed by shark that shared wave
CANBERRA, Australia — A 10-year-old surfer has had a close encounter with a photo-bombing shark that shared a wave with him off an Australian beach.
Chris Hasson said Thursday that he was taking photos of his son Eden riding a wave off Samurai Beach at Port Stephens, 180
He discovered he had photographed the face of a twisting shark just below the surface with his son on an apparent collision course. Hasson says shark experts have since told him it was a juvenile great white about 2.5
James Cook University shark researcher Andrew Chin says the photographed shark is possibly a small great white. Eden was no injured.