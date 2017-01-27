Al-Shabab, Kenya trade claims in morning attack in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A spokesman for extremist group al-Shabab says its fighters have killed at least 51 Kenyan soldiers in an attack on an army base in Kulbiyow, a town in Lower Jubba region.

Sheikh Abdiaziz Abu-Musab says the fighters also seized military vehicles during Friday's early morning attack.

But Kenyan military spokesman P.M. Njuguna in a statement says the " rumours " being spread by al-Shabab are false. He says Kenyan soldiers with the African Union peacekeeping mission killed "scores" of al-Shabab fighters in repelling the Friday attack.