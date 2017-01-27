Brazilian man on run for dozen years apprehended in Germany

BERLIN — German authorities say they've captured a man who's been on the run for a dozen years after being convicted in Brazil of tax evasion and other criminal activities connected to moving hundreds of millions of dollars out of the country.

The man, identified only as a 60-year-old who is now an Italian citizen, was apprehended in Munich on Thursday and is now awaiting extradition back to Brazil, the dpa news agency reported Friday.

He was apparently en route to the U.S. but turned back to Italy due to a problem with his passport, and was on his way to Venice through Munich when arrested.