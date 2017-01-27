Critic of Thai junta gets 11 years for internet postings
BANGKOK — A court in Thailand has sentenced an opponent of the military government to more than 11 years in prison for posting material on the internet judged insulting to the country's monarchy.
A military court on Friday halved the sentence for Burin Intin from an original 22 years, 8 months for two
Burin was arrested in April 2016 as he participated in a protest in Bangkok against the military regime that seized power two years earlier.
One count against him was for a comment he posted on Facebook, while the second was based on a private message he sent to the mother of a well-known student activist.