Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in protest

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia's Jewish community has boycotted the official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony saying the conservative government is not doing enough to curb pro-Nazi sentiments in the country.

Ognjen Kraus, the co-ordinator of the Jewish communities in Croatia, says the decision was made after authorities failed to remove a plaque bearing a World War II Croatian pro-Nazi salute from the town of Jasenovac — the site of a wartime death camp where tens of thousands of Jews, Serbs and Roma perished.

The "For the homeland — Ready!" salute was used by WWII Croatian fascist troops. It was inscribed on the plaque in Jasenovac honouring Croatian fighters killed in the 1990s.