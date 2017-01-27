Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in protest
ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia's Jewish community has boycotted the official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony saying the conservative government is not doing enough to curb pro-Nazi sentiments in the country.
The "For the homeland — Ready!" salute was used by WWII Croatian fascist troops. It was inscribed on the plaque in Jasenovac
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has described the issue as "delicate." A state delegation Friday laid a wreath at the Jewish cemetery in Zagreb.