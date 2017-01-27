Danes want more information before deciding on extradition

COPENHAGEN — A Danish prosecutor has asked South Korea for additional information before deciding whether to meet a South Korean extradition request for the daughter of the former confidante of South Korea's president, as part of a corruption investigation.

Prosecutor Mohammad Ahsan didn't detail the requested additional information on Friday.

He says that until that information is received, "we cannot reach a decision" regarding Yoora Chung. Her mother, Choi Soon-sil, is suspected of bribery and receiving favours from companies in return for manipulating government affairs.

Ahsan says the prosecution will request Monday an extension of her detention to allow Seoul to answer and Danish prosecutors to respond.