German prosecutors charge 21-year-old as Taliban member

BERLIN — German prosecutors say they've charged a 21-year-old Afghan man with membership in a terrorist organization and accessory to murder on allegations he helped the Taliban carry out executions in his home country.

Prosecutors' spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said in a statement Friday that Kahn A., whose last name wasn't given in line with German privacy laws, is accused of joining the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2014.

She says he was armed with an assault rifle, and assigned as a bodyguard to a regional leader. In that capacity, Koehler says, he was present "in countless cases" when Taliban enemies were apprehended and executed.