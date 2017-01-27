Judge: Melania Trump's suit against blogger can go forward
A
A
Share via Email
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A judge is allowing first lady Melania Trump to move ahead with her libel lawsuit against a blogger who reported
Trump sued the blogger, Webster Tarpley of Gaithersburg, as well as Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.
Tarpley's lawyer asked a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge to dismiss the case at a pretrial hearing Friday in Rockville. She argues that Tarpley was within his rights to publish
Trump's lawyer says the
The judge agreed and rejected Tarpley's motion to dismiss.