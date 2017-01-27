Judge: Melania Trump's suit against blogger can go forward

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A judge is allowing first lady Melania Trump to move ahead with her libel lawsuit against a blogger who reported rumours that she worked as a high-end escort.

Trump sued the blogger, Webster Tarpley of Gaithersburg, as well as Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.

Tarpley's lawyer asked a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge to dismiss the case at a pretrial hearing Friday in Rockville. She argues that Tarpley was within his rights to publish rumours that could have potentially affected the presidential campaign.

Trump's lawyer says the rumour is false and that reporters can't make defamatory statements under the guise of reporting rumours . He says it's the reporter's job to vet the rumour before publishing.