Kenyan court stops deportation of 2 South Sudanese men

KAMPALA, Uganda — A court in Kenya has ordered authorities not to deport two South Sudanese men who have been missing and are affiliated with South Sudan's opposition.

The high court in the capital, Nairobi, ordered officials not to remove Samuel Dong Luak and Idri Aggrey Ezbon from Kenya without following legal procedures.

Kenya's government has been criticized by rights groups for its deportation last year of James Gatdet Dak, a spokesman for rebels in South Sudan and a registered refugee.

Amnesty International and others called that deportation a violation of international law protecting refugees.

Leslie Lefkow, deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch, has said Luak is also a refugee.