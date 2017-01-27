Papua urges US miner to pay $376M in taxes, penalties

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The governor of Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua is urging Freeport to immediately pay $376 million in taxes and penalties after a court ruled against the mining giant in a water use case.

Lukas Enembe said Friday that the Tax Court ruled Jan. 17 that Freeport should pay much higher taxes on water the company drew from two Papua rivers between 2011 and 2015.

Under Indonesian law, payment is required about 30 days after receipt of the ruling. Freeport Indonesia, a unit of Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc., is expected to appeal to the Supreme Court.