Peru: Anti-graft vandals target statute donated by Odebrecht

LIMA, Peru — A replica of Rio de Janeiro's famous Christ statue donated to Peru by Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht has been vandalized to protest a massive bribery scandal involving the firm.

The 21-meter (69-foot) statue overlooking Peru's capital was inaugurated in 2011 by then-President Alan Garcia. The $1 million statue was widely seen as a vanity project by Garcia.

This week, vandals sprayed slogans on the statue reading "Alan is Guilty" and "Odebrecht Get Out."