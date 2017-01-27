Prosecutors want to try deputy who shot man with air rifle
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida prosecutors are asking an appeals court to order a trial for a deputy who fatally shot a black man carrying an air rifle.
A circuit judge last year dismissed a manslaughter charge against Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Peter Peraza under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-
In the appeal released Friday, prosecutors say the judge ruled in error, and that there are numerous facts in the case that should be decided by a jury, not a judge.
The 38-year-old Peraza was the first Florida law enforcement officer charged for an on-duty shooting in 30 years. He fatally shot 33-year-old Jermaine McBean in 2013 after 911 callers reported a man carrying a rifle down a busy street. Peraza is a white Hispanic.