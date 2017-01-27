Video: Randy red panda on the lam from Virginia Zoo

A young red panda is feeling her oats and no cage can contain her.

The Virginia Zoo says 19-month-old Sunny has been on the lam since Monday and she’s likely wandering the area in search of a mate.

“It’s red panda breeding season and the animals become more agitated and could display a little abnormal and hyperactive behviour,” according to the Virginia Zoo website.

“Monday night it was rainy and windy. Sunny may have been on slippery branch while Thomas, the male, was pursuing her and caused her to slip and fall,” the post added.

Video: A young Thomas and his brother, Charles, hang out with their mother Bernadette at the Virgina Zoo.

Since Thomas and his skirt-chasing set Sunny free, zoo staff and volunteers have been scouring the grounds while the randy red panda plays the field — but they’re also asking the neighbours to pitch in.

“We encourage the community to continue search efforts by looking in backyards and neighbourhoods located within a mile of the zoo,” the site says, with an added note to point searching eyes to the skies.

“She will likely position herself to be able for people watch from a mid to high point in a tree or other climbable structure,” the site helpfully explains.

The docile critters, which are about the size of a large housecat, are native to China and the Himalayas. They are considered an endangered species with fewer than 10,000 thought to be remaining.