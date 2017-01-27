Survey: Filipinos want their rights asserted in disputed sea

MANILA, Philippines — An opinion poll shows most Filipinos want their government to assert the country's rights in the disputed South China Sea after an arbitration tribunal invalidated China's vast territorial claims and ruled the Philippines can fish and exploit resources in the contested waters.

The Dec. 6-11 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia made public Friday shows 84 per cent of 1,200 adult Filipinos polled nationwide agreed the government should uphold its rights in the disputed waters. The survey had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.