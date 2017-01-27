The Latest: British PM lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit with British Prime Minister Theresa May (all times local):
10:11 a.m.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
The ceremony comes in advance of her meeting with President Donald Trump.
Dressed in black and flanked by a military
She laid a wreath of red poppies, then paused silently while a military bugler played "Taps." May wiped away sniffles as she walked up the stairs to the cemetery's neoclassical museum.
In a speech Thursday in Philadelphia, May
___
3:37 a.m.
President Donald Trump is set to meet his first world leader since taking office — British Prime Minister Theresa May, a friendly ally who hopes to nudge the populist president toward the political mainstream.
The visit Friday comes a day after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto called off his own trip to Washington, planned for next week, amid wrangling over who will pay for Trump's planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump's spokesman said the president would seek a 20
May's meeting with the president in the Oval Office is being hailed by the British government as a sign that the trans-Atlantic "special relationship" is valued by the new administration.