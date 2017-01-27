The Latest: VP Mike Pence supports abortion opponents
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the March for Life in Washington, D.C., by opponents of abortion (all times local):
12:30 a.m.
He said the Trump administration would "work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America."
Speaking to a crowd gathered near the Washington Monument, Pence said the nation's founders, in the Declaration of Independence, intended "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" to be for all Americans, including the unborn.
He accused the U.S. Supreme Court, in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that legalized abortion, of having "turned away from these timeless ideals."
He said President Donald Trump would be nominating a Supreme Court justice next week who "will uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution."
12:05 p.m.
President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to express support for abortion opponents attending the March for Life in Washington.
"The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching --- you have my full support!" Trump said in a tweet.
The March for Life is usually held on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision — Jan. 22 — but it was pushed back this year because of Trump's inauguration.
11:55 a.m.
Thousands of abortion opponents are gathering in the shadow of the Washington Monument for an annual rally that's taken on new energy this year with President Donald Trump in office.
Glenn Miller, a 60-year-old cabinet maker from Coventry, Connecticut, says this is his fourth march and it's easily the most enthusiastic. He says Trump has given a voice to those who oppose abortion and that the previous administration "didn't care."
He said he voted for Trump reluctantly because he didn't feel like he had a choice. He says he's been encouraged by the administration's actions on abortion so far.
For the first time in years, abortion opponents will have all the political momentum when they hold their annual rally on the National Mall.
The March for Life is held each year to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.
One of President Donald Trump's top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, also is on the speakers' list.
Trump has signed an executive order banning U.S. aid to foreign groups that provide abortions. And Republicans in Congress are seeking to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood and to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.