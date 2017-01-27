Video: 'Not even a bruise' after skier survives 150-foot drop

An American skier is counting his blessings after surviving a 150-foot drop unscathed.

Devin Stratton was carving up the slopes on Utah’s Mount Timpanogos this month when he was unfortunately surprised by the terrifying drop.

And his helmet cam caught the whole thing.

It just...keeps going, doesn’t it?

After quickly popping up from all that fresh pow, Stratton offers his camera a stunned look and a grateful “thank you” to whatever force happened to be looking after him that day.

“Turns out I am afraid of heights,” Stratton wrote on his Instagram post. Miraculously I didn’t even have a bruise! I did break a lot of gear, including my helmet.”

Related