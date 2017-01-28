Israel: Official unaware he was meeting French far-rightist
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — Israel's Health Ministry says a top official who recently met with the secretary general of France's far-right political party was unaware of the person's identity — and the meeting was stopped once it became clear.
Health Ministry Spokesman Eyal Basson says Saturday the ministry's deputy director general attended a meeting billed as focused on medical
Israel has no official ties to the party because of its far-right ideology and history of anti-Semitism. Party leader Marine Le Pen is a leading presidential candidate in the upcoming election.
Bay tweeted photos of his meetings with various Israeli officials. Those with an army colonel and the Health Ministry official were later deleted.