Missing rights activist returns home safely in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani police and a family member say the university professor and rights activist who went missing early this month has returned home safely.

Senior police officer Ashraf Shah said Saturday that Salman Haider returned home, on the outskirts of the capital, late Friday night and that he is safe and well.

Shah said Haider has not yet given a statement to police about his disappearance.

Haider and three other right activists who ran social media accounts known for their liberal views went missing earlier this month.

Haider's brother Zeeshan also confirmed that his elder brother returned and is well.